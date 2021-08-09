The Twins will use an "opener" tonight for Charlie Barnes as they face the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN) in the opening game of a three-game series.

Beau Burrows, who has an 11.00 ERA in four innings as a Twins reliever, will start against White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98). Barnes will take over for Burrows, and seek his first big-league victory. The lefthander is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts after going 5-3 with a 4.24 ERA for Class AAA St. Paul.

Before the game, the Twins put reliever Jorge Alcala on the 10-day injured list because of triceps tenderness. Alcala pitched in 45 games this season, with a 5.11 ERA.

Righthander Edgar Garcia was called up from St. Paul. Garcia was claimed off waivers from the Reds last month, and threw five scoreless innings for the Saints. He has appeared in 46 major league games with the Reds, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

Garcia is likely to pitch in the reliever chain tonight, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is still out of the Twins lineup, so Luis Arraez will play third and hit cleanup.

The White Sox will have Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert in their lineup for the first time against the Twins this season, as both players have returned from long-term injuries.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, DH

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Brian Goodwin, RF

Luis Robert, CF

Leury Garcia, LF

Seby Zavala, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Andrelton Simmons, SS