The Twins have released their 40-man roster for the postseason, which consists of the current 28-man roster plus a 12-man taxi squad.

On the taxi squad are lefthanders Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer; righthanders Edwar Colina, Randy Dobnak, Jhoan Duran, Juan Minaya and Sean Poppen; catcher-infielder Willians Astudillo; infielder Travis Blankenhorn; and outfielder Alex Kirilloff.

The 40-man roster also includes Arraez and righthander Jake Odorizzi, who are on the injured list.

The players on the taxi squad will work out daily at Target Field and be done by 2:15 p.m. on game days.

Donaldson fined

After a review of the incident involving Josh Donaldson and umpire Dan Bellino on Thursday, Major League Baseball has fined the Twins third baseman.

Donaldson was ejected from the game against the White Sox after he kicked dirt on home plate as he completed his home run trot. Earlier in the at-bat, Donaldson took issue with Bellino after he asked the plate umpire for clarity about a pitch that was called a strike but did not get an explanation.

Donaldson spoke to reporters two days later and declined to apologize, instead demanding that umpires who perform poorly be held accountable.