The Twins-Royals game Friday night at Target Field was rained out, meaning the Twins will make a bit of history on Saturday.

They will play a doubleheader where both games are scheduled to be seven innings. The first will start at 12:35 p.m., and the second will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Jake Odorizzi will start the opener and Jose Berrios will pitch the second game. Both teams can add a 29th player for the day.

It's the first rainout for the Twins this season. Earlier in the day MLB announced a change for the Twins' series at St. Louis in September. The teams were scheduled to play a two-game series in St. Louis on Sept. 8-9, but MLB wants to give the Cardinals a day off, so now the teams will play a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on Sept. 8. That also means a one-day road trip for the Twins, who will have two days off following the twinbill.

The Cardinals will play 53 games in 44 days using rental cars.