Jordan Balazovic is one of the Twins' top pitching prospects, but he didn't escape the first inning for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints on Thursday night.
Balazovic gave up seven earned runs in two-thirds of an inning, including three home runs, as Omaha demolished the Saints 10-0 at CHS Field. Nick Pratto, Michael Massey and Jose Briceno all homered in the first inning for the Storm Chasers (36-37) off Balazovic, who had his ERA balloon to 9.24. Briceno finished with three RBI and Dairon Blanco had three hits for Omaha.
The Saints (36-38) only managed five hits, including two each for Spencer Steer and Curtis Terry, and were shut out for the first time in 61 games.
