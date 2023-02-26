FORT MYERS, FLA. – Safe to say, Kenta Maeda's arm feels pretty great 18 months after elbow surgery. How hard is he hoping to throw his fastball now that he's completely healed?

"Ideally, 100 [miles per hour]," Maeda said Saturday after facing opposing hitters for the first time since rupturing his ulnar collateral ligament in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 21, 2021.

Yes, he was kidding. But the Japanese righthander, one of the keys to the Twins' hoped-for bounce-back season, was almost giddy with excitement after throwing 13 pitches, 10 of them strikes, to open the Twins' 8-4 victory over the Rays in their first Grapefruit League game of 2023.

"It was really fun to be able to pitch today, starting with the preparation. Listening to the national anthem, hearing my walk-up song, giving high fives in the dugout with my teammates before I took the mound — all of that got me hyped up," said Maeda, who gave up a first-pitch double to Tampa Bay outfielder Josh Lowe, then easily dispatched the next three hitters. "I'm really glad I was able to come back."

So are the Twins.

"He gives up a hit, and that's good because he has to work a little bit at that point, and he's very comfortable knowing what to do," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "A very successful day and one we've been waiting a very long time for."

The wait was worst for Maeda, who rehabbed almost all of last summer at this complex.

"I've been out of the game for a very long time, the longest of my career. So it's not only fun to be back, but very exciting," Maeda said though interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. "During this long rehab process, I had the opportunity to reflect on my body composition, my pitching and all that stuff, so I made sure I came back stronger than I was before."

New guys rack up hits

Six consecutive Twins, none of whom were on the roster last season, collected hits during a six-run second inning during Saturday's game at Hammond Stadium.

The inning started with singles by Michael A. Taylor and Edouard Julien, a two-run triple by former Tigers infielder Willi Castro, an RBI single by first-round pick Brooks Lee in his first game in a Twins uniform, a two-run home run onto the left-field berm by former Astros first baseman Tyler White, and Joey Gallo's opposite-field double, his second hit of the game. Gallo later scored on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly.

Jhoan Duran followed Maeda and pitched a perfect second inning, throwing eight strikes among 10 pitches, four of them clocked over 100 mph. Jorge Alcala and Cole Sands each allowed a pair of runs, however.

Meanwhile, 70 miles north in Sarasota, the other Twins split-squad team lost to the Orioles 10-5. Louie Varland opened the game with two scoreless innings, while Class A outfielder Kala'i Rosario and St. Paul Saints outfielder Mark Contreras each homered for the Twins.

Terrin Vavra, son of former Twins coach Joe Vavra, homered and doubled for Baltimore, and Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs.

The Twins return to action Sunday in Clearwater against the Phillies, with Joe Ryan pitching the first inning.

Etc.