Twins-Orioles series preview: TV-radio information, injury reports, pitching matchups

Baltimore update: The Orioles (88-71) have clinched a spot in the playoffs, the fourth time in team history they have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The teams are meeting for the first time since April, when the Orioles outscored the Twins 22-9 in a three-game sweep in Baltimore. The Orioles also outscored the Twins 24-5 in sweeping a series at Target Field last year. … The Orioles are 10-12 this month after Thursday’s 10-1 loss to the Yankees in New York. … The Orioles are second in MLB with 228 home runs. … Gunnar Henderson is three home runs shy of becoming the fourth shortstop in MLB history to hit 40 home runs in a season. He would join Alex Rodriguez, Rico Petrocelli and Ernie Banks.