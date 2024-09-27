Twins-Orioles series preview: TV-radio information, injury reports, pitching matchups
The Twins are in must-win mode against an Orioles team that is headed to the playoffs and has dominated recent meetings against them.
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m., BSN: LHP Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (15-9, 4.11)
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Fox: TBA vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71)
Sunday, 2:10 p.m., BSN: TBA vs. RHP Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94)
Baltimore update: The Orioles (88-71) have clinched a spot in the playoffs, the fourth time in team history they have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The teams are meeting for the first time since April, when the Orioles outscored the Twins 22-9 in a three-game sweep in Baltimore. The Orioles also outscored the Twins 24-5 in sweeping a series at Target Field last year. … The Orioles are 10-12 this month after Thursday’s 10-1 loss to the Yankees in New York. … The Orioles are second in MLB with 228 home runs. … Gunnar Henderson is three home runs shy of becoming the fourth shortstop in MLB history to hit 40 home runs in a season. He would join Alex Rodriguez, Rico Petrocelli and Ernie Banks.
Twins update: The Twins are in danger of being eliminated from playoff contention Friday; they are three games behind Detroit and Kansas City in the wild card standings with three to play after losing to Miami 8-6 in 13 innings Thursday. … The Twins are 10-17 against AL East teams this season. … SS Carlos Correa has reached base safely in 23 of his past 24 games. His .309 batting average going into Thursday was fourth-best in the AL and sixth-best in MLB among players with at least 350 plate appearances. ... After striking out 20 Marlins on Thursday, Twins pitchers have struck out 1,471 batters this season — the second-most in team history. In 2023, the Twins struck out a team-record 1,560.
