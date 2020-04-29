The Twins are refunding tickets for unplayed April games, and they’re offering a 15 percent bonus to season ticket-holders who don’t want their money back.

With Major League Baseball’s go-ahead, the Twins announced a new ticket policy on Wednesday and began issuing refunds for the 16 home games scheduled for Target Field in April but canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly half of their 13,000 season tickets, however, have already been paid for in full for the entire season, and the Twins are hoping many of those fans let the team keep the money. In return, the team has offered a 15 percent premium as incentive, on top of the credit for tickets to future games.

“We thought now is the time to invest in people who repeatedly have invested in the Twins. Where else can you get a 15 percent return on your money?” Twins President Dave St. Peter said. “I hope our fans will take advantage of it and take a long-term view. We know there are instances where that’s not possible. There are a fair number of fans who are dealing with hardship right now, so our goal was to provide choices.”

Major League Baseball had hoped to implement a leaguewide policy on ticket refunds during the pandemic, but this week decided to allow each team develop its own policy. Most did so on Wednesday, and the Twins’ 15-percent incentive is one of the most generous, though not the best.

The Orioles, coming off a 2019 season with the lowest attendance in Camden Yards history, are offering a 25 percent premium for not seeking refunds, and the Pirates matched the Twins’ 15 percent figure for season tickets, plus a 10 percent bonus credit for single-game tickets. The Indians, Red Sox and Reds all offered 10 percent credits, though Cincinnati’s can only be redeemed for food and beverage at the ballpark, not tickets, while the Cubs, White Sox and Giants were offering 5 percent. The Astros and Cardinals chose not to offer a premium to season-ticket holders, though the Astros are offering a 25 percent discount on additional purchases of 2020 tickets.

For now, the policy applies to April games only, though the Twins acknowledge that May and June games won’t be played, either, as MLB waits for direction on where and when — or even whether — the 2020 season may begin, and how soon fans may be allowed back into Target Field.

“We are increasingly hopeful” that there will be a baseball season this summer, St. Peter said. “There certainly seems to be a growing sentiment from the medical community that under the right circumstances with the right testing and the right infrastructure, baseball can return. And baseball feels the same way.”

Here’s a quick summary of the various ticket policies, which the Twins say will be extended to May, June and beyond as necessary:

• Full-season tickets: Accounts will be credited automatically for canceled games, with the additional 15 percent added on for use on future games or renewals, whether in 2020 or 2021. If refunds are preferred, they can be obtained by calling 612-370-4575 or e-mailing sweetspot@twinsbaseball.com. Asking for refunds won’t affect ticket holders’ claim on specific seat locations once games resume. If ticket holders had not paid for the entire season yet, no further charges will be billed until a new schedule is announced, and the 15 percent incentive will be credited on payments already made.

• Partial season tickets (called Flex Plan): Vouchers already redeemed for April games will be credited, with the 15 percent incentive, toward future games, or refunds can be obtained at the season-ticket phone number or e-mail address.

• Twins Pass holders, who pay for entry into Target Field without reserved seats on a monthly basis, can seek a refund of their initial April payment, or apply it to the first month of games if the season resumes. Refunds are available by e-mailing twinspass@twinsbaseball.com.

• Single-game tickets: For tickets purchased electronically, accounts will automatically receive credit for use on future games (though without the 15 percent incentive). But if fans prefer a refund for single games, they can receive one at twinsbaseball.com/refund. Refunds will be processed as quickly as possible, the team said, and will show up on statements within 7-14 business days.

• Printed tickets that were purchased with cash or check at the Target Field box office should be mailed to Target Field in order to receive a refund.

The Twins cannot refund tickets purchased from secondary sources; buyers should seek refunds from those sellers.