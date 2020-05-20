Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, which will be presented at the ESPYs on June 21.

Other finalists are Lynx guard Maya Moore, former Timberwolves forward Kevin Love, WWE fighter Titus O’Neill and the New England Patriots brother tandem of Devin and Jason McCourty.

Cruz is a six-time All-Star who led the Twins in home runs during his first season with the Twins in 2019. He won the team’s Pohlad Award for outstanding community service, and was the Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year.

The native of the Dominican Republic is being recognized for his work in his home country, which includes building a police station and donating vehicles, including a fire engine and ambulance.

He also provides medical equipment, pays to bring dentists and optometrist to the Dominican, has a foundation that teaches life skills, and engages in programs with Twin Cities at-risk youth.

ESPN give the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The award comes with a $100,000 grant, and finalists get $25,000 to direct to the charity association with their nominations; in Cruz’s case, that’s the Boomstick23 Foundation.

Moore, a four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx, stepped away last season to help gain justice for Jonathan Irons, who as a minor in 1993 had been sentenced to 50 years in prison for burglary and assault. His conviction was overturned.

Love, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been an outspoken advocate for mental health issues.

The ESPYs will be televised at 7 p.m. on June 21 from the ESPN Studios in Bristol, Conn.