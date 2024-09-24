Twins-Marlins series preview: TV-radio information, injury reports, pitching matchups

Twins update: They are 81-75 and open their final homestand of the regular season trailing Kansas City and Detroit by one game for a wild-card playoff spot. The Twins are 8-13 this month and 17-26 in interleague games this season — only the Chicago White Sox (11-35) have a worse interleague record among AL teams. … RF Max Kepler (knee) and Chris Paddack (forearm) are on the IL but were expected to work out at Target Field on Monday. … The Twins close out the regular season with three games against the Orioles, who have a four-game lead over Detroit and Kansas City in the wild-card race. … The Twins are 42-33 at home this season.