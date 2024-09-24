Twins-Marlins series preview: TV-radio information, injury reports, pitching matchups
The teams play a three-game series at Target Field starting Tuesday night.
All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84)
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.00)
Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82) vs. RHP David Festa (2-6, 4.80)
Miami update: The Marlins (57-99) make their first visit to Target Field since 2016. … They were 84-78 and reached the playoffs last season when they won two of three from the Twins in Miami. … SS Xavier Edwards has stolen 30 bases in 64 games since July 11. Only Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers has stolen more (33) since then. … Marlins catchers lead MLB with 45 baserunners caught stealing. … Former Gophers pitcher Max Meyer (shoulder bursitis) will miss the rest of the season. Meyer was placed on the injured list on Sept. 4 after going 3-5 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts.
Twins update: They are 81-75 and open their final homestand of the regular season trailing Kansas City and Detroit by one game for a wild-card playoff spot. The Twins are 8-13 this month and 17-26 in interleague games this season — only the Chicago White Sox (11-35) have a worse interleague record among AL teams. … RF Max Kepler (knee) and Chris Paddack (forearm) are on the IL but were expected to work out at Target Field on Monday. … The Twins close out the regular season with three games against the Orioles, who have a four-game lead over Detroit and Kansas City in the wild-card race. … The Twins are 42-33 at home this season.
The Twins hold the final wild-card spot in the American League, but barely.