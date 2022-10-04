CHICAGO —The Twins dropped 3-2 to the White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field in their final series of the 2022 season.

The 77-83 Twins are well out of the playoffs and destined for a losing record with only two games remaining. The White Sox are also eliminated but hoping to finish the season on a net positive as they pulled their record even at 80-80.

Gio Urshela's two-run homer in the first inning briefly put the Twins into the lead, but Josh Harrison returned that favor in the second inning to level the score on his two-run home run.

Twins starter Bailey Ober gave up only those two hits and two runs in his five innings, along with a walk and four strikeout. The Twins had a bit more luck off White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, who allowed six hits with four strikeouts in his seven innings.

But the White Sox took the lead in the seventh inning with Griffin Jax on the mound. AJ Pollock smacked a leadoff single and then stole second base. From there, he scored on Carlos Perez' base hit.

The Twins loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with a single, a hit by pitch and a walk. If Luis Arraez, vying for a batting title, were not hurt because of a hamstring injury, that would have been a prime pinch-hitting situation with two outs already on the board. Instead, Mark Contreras kept his ninth spot in the lineup and struck out to end the game.