IMPACT PLAYER

AJ Pollock, Chicago

Had the hit, the stolen base and the run scored to win the game for the White Sox in the seventh inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

25 Games over the past 28 that Carlos Correa has registered at least one hit, including three Monday against the White Sox.

2.01 Earned-run average for Bailey Ober in his four starts since returning from a lengthy injured list stay because of a right groin strain.