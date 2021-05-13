Starting Friday, The Twins will begin a phased increase of attendance capacity with the goal to have no attendance limits starting in July.

For their first 17 home games this season, the team was limited to 10,000 fans in attendance by a state mandate from Gov. Tim Walz, but with the recent dialing back of COVID-19 restrictions, the Twins will begin a phased reintroduction to full capacity.

Starting on Friday and going until May 30, the Twins will allow 60 percent of capacity at Target Field — or around 23,700 fans — for 12 home games during that stretch, including series with the Athletics, White Sox, Orioles and Royals.

For the month of June, when the Twins have 12 home games with marquee series against the Yankees, Astros, Reds and Indians, capacity will be increased to 80 percent or about 31,600 fans.

Attendance caps will be removed starting on July 5 when the Twins open a home series against the White Sox.

The team will still sell tickets in pods for May, but starting in June season ticket holders will return to their normal assigned seats and in July there will be no limit on ticket sales, but the team did announce that for the duration of 2021 they will make socially distanced seats available to fans who request them.

Starting on Friday, all physical distancing requirements will be removed at Target Field, but masks will still be required for all adults when not eating or drinking.