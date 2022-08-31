More from Star Tribune
Taste Meet the unlikely inventor of the Tot Dog, one of the hottest new foods at the Minnesota State Fair
Twins host the Red Sox
The Minnesota Twins hosted the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Loons
Loons turn to veteran Brent Kallman to step up
Bakaye Dibassy's season-ending injury has thrust Kallman into the starting lineup at center back, and he looks to uphold coach Adrian Heath's faith in him.
Minneapolis
Fire damages historic Stevens house in Minnehaha Park
Firefighters were able to save the structure and preserve the artifacts inside, but the building's future is unclear.
Twins
Winder activated with Saints, could return to Twins as long reliever
Josh Winder has had mixed results, but the Twins have been encouraged he's back on the mound after battling a shoulder impingement for the past two seasons.
Biden forcefully defends FBI after threats
The comments came as the president laid out a $37 billion plan for addressing crime and boosting law enforcement resources.