Twins host the Rays to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (48-39, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-46, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (7-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Rays -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a three-game series.
Minnesota has a 22-17 record at home and a 41-46 record overall. The Twins are 8-15 in games decided by one run.
Tampa Bay has gone 20-14 on the road and 48-39 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.
The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.