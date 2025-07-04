Sports

Twins host the Rays to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (48-39, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-46, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 8:01AM

Tampa Bay Rays (48-39, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-46, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (7-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Rays -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 22-17 record at home and a 41-46 record overall. The Twins are 8-15 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-14 on the road and 48-39 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 32 extra base hits (10 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs). Carlos Correa is 13 for 38 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 10 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rays: Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Marlins host the Brewers to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-46, third in the NL East)

Sports

Twins host the Rays to begin 3-game series

Sports

Golden State plays Minnesota after Hayes' 21-point performance