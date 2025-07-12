Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano for a third time to remain undisputed 140-pound champion

There were no meaningful punches in the first round, after Serrano stunned Taylor right away last November in their second fight. By the third, they were trading punches and both landing with the type of flurries they had produced so many of over their first two bouts, but there wasn't much more of that. Serrano seemed to fight more cautiously and keep her distance, perhaps remembering how she was bloodied by a clash of heads in the rematch.