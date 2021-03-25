Phil Miller joins Michael Rand for a look at the Twins one week before the start of the regular season. What does Alex Kirilloff's demotion mean in the big picture, both in terms of his future and the Twins' outfield? Are Jose Berrios and Kenta Maeda going to form one of the best 1-2 top-of-the-rotation duos in the majors? And should we be concerned about the bullpen or lack of offense during spring training?

Plus, Rand has a new love: the NCAA transfer portal. It's college free agency, and it's fascinating to watch player movement — particularly with the Gophers, who look to be major players in the transfer market already under new coach Ben Johnson.

And Thursday is the NBA trade deadline. Will the Wolves make a move — and if not, should we look back at the deal for D'Angelo Russell at last year's deadline a different way?The Cooler: An ode to the steadying play of Wild goalie Cam Talbot.

