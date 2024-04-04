The Cleveland Guardians are starting the MLB season with a 10-game road trip, but so far, so good. They are 5-2 and lead the majors in runs scored.

That'll be the challenge today for Twins starter Pablo López, who takes the mound against Cleveland righthander Tyler Bibee.

Lopez threw seven innings of one-run ball in the Twins' Opening Day victory in Kansas City.

A near sellout crowd is expected at Target Field today, with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. (BSN). The Twins (3-2) are coming off a 7-3 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday. They won't change their lineup much although Alex Kirilloff, who had four hits in the win, will DH and Matt Wallner takes over in left field.

Not a cloud in the sky as the teams take batting practice at 1 p.m.

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

José Ramírez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Tyler Freeman , CF

Will Brennan, DH

Ramón Laureano, RF

Bo Naylor, C

Brayan Rocchio, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Eduardo Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Carlos Santana, 1B

Matt Wallner, LF

Willi Castro, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C