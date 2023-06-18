More from Star Tribune
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Detroit game recap
Joey Gallo and Byron Buxton failed to deliver with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
Gophers
Gophers football team lands two more recruits after weekend events
Defensive lineman Adam Kissayi and running back Ohifame Ijeboi make for a 23-player class for 2024 for coach P.J. Fleck.
Local
Minnesota celebrates first official Juneteenth holiday
Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill in February establishing Juneteenth as a holiday for state, county and city workers
Twins
Twins reliever steps away from team for mental health reasons
Jorge López as given up 16 hits and 12 runs in his past 6 1⁄3 innings.
Local
Man found dead on northern Minnesota highway
It was unclear if the man found on the highway died before being hit by the 911 caller.