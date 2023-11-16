The Twins announced a 10-year partnership with Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday that will rename the team's minor league complex.
The minor league facility and fields, where the Twins also hold spring training, will be the Lee Health Sports Complex. It was previously known as CenturyLink Sports Complex.
The Twins will be in Fort Myers for spring training for the 34th year in 2024. They have two minor league teams, in Class A and the rookie league, playing there.
Lee Health Sports Complex includes 8,730-seat Hammond Stadium, five practice fields and two half-fields, locker rooms, training and video facilities, meeting rooms and dining halls, along with community fields.
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West, AP sources say
Oregon State and Washington State are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as long as two years while entering an agreement with the Mountain West that will allow the Pacific Northwest schools to fill out their sports schedules, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Sports
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels intends to return to Jayhawks next season
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the preseason Big 12 player of the year who has been sidelined by a back injury, said Thursday that he intends to return to the Jayhawks next season amid speculation that he could enter the transfer portal.
Sports
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson in jealous rage
A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer.
Sports
MLB cancels 2025 Paris games after failing to find promoter, AP sources say
Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Sports
Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law
Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the event from Truist Park to Denver's Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia's voting rights laws.