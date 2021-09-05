Four-game series at Progressive Field

All games at 5:10 p.m. on BSN, 830-AM

Monday • RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 3.98 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1-5, 6.62)

Tuesday • RHP John Gant (0-3, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32)

Wednesday • RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 4.62)

Thursday • RHP Randy Dobnak (1-7, 7.64 ERA) vs.RHP Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.15)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (59-77) ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 6-5 victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday. After Saturday's loss to the Rays, the Twins were a season-low 19 games under .500. ... The Twins and Cleveland are meeting for their fifth series this season. The Twins, who are 7-5 against Cleveland this season, are looking for their fourth consecutive series victory over the Indians. The Twins, who are 27-41 on the road this season, are 3-3 in Cleveland.Ober allowed two runs in six innings in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland at Target Field on Aug. 17. ... Alex Colome has been scored upon in only two of his 15 appearances since Aug. 1.

CLEVELAND UPDATE

Cleveland (68-66) avoided a three-game sweep in Boston with an 11-5 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday. The Indians are 7-4 in their last 11 games — with the four losses coming to Boston. The Indians are 27-35 since June 24 when they were a season-high 10 games (41-31) over .500. ... Civale, the first pitcher to reach 10 victories in the majors this season, is scheduled to make his return to the Cleveland rotation on Tuesday. Civale, who picked up his 10th victory on June 16, has been sidelined since June 22 because of an injury to his right middle finger. He has made three rehab starts. ... Shane Bieber threw in a simulation game on Saturday and could make a rehab assignment this week. Bieber has been sidelined since June 13 because of a right shoulder strain. ...C Roberto Perez, who is on a rehab assignment, is close to returning to the lineup after being sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

JOEL RIPPEL