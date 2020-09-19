CHICAGO -- The magic number for the Twins to clinch a playoff spot is 1 as they play the Cubs at Wrigley (7:15 p.m., FSN) tonight.

The Twins will clinch if they win, or if Detroit loses to Cleveland, or if Seattle loses to San Diego.

Michael Pineda (1-0, 3.57) pitches for the Twins against Alec Mills (5-3, 3.53), who threw a no-hitter in his last outing against Milwaukee.

The Twins were shut out last night 1-0.

Byron Buxton was going to lead off again, with third baseman Josh Donaldson getting the night off. But Nelson Cruz was scratched late with right knee soreness, altering the lineup plans. Donaldson does still begin on the bench.

TWINS

LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Eddie Rosario, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Alex Avila, C

CUBS

Ian Happ, CF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Willson Contreras, C

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Javier Baez, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

David Bote, DH

Nico Hoerner, 2B

Byron Buxton portrait by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune