SEATTLE — The Twins promoted Elliot Soto from St. Paul on Monday before starting a three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Soto is a 32-year-old infielder who was hitting .213 with two home runs and 19 RBI for the Saints in 41 games.

Known as a strong fielder, he has played in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in three games during the 2020 season and going 2-for-6 as a late September callup. He spent 12 seasons in the minor league systems of the Cubs, Marlins, Rockies, Angels and Dodgers before signing with the Twins on Feb. 16.

The 5-9 Soto was drafted by the Twins in the 13th round in 2007 out of Dundee-Crown High School in Elgin, Ill., but instead went to Creighton. He was taken by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2010 draft.

In 966 minor league games he is hitting .256 with 19 home runs.

To make room on the 26-man roster, Cole Sands was returned to the Saints. He started Sunday's loss to the Rays at Target Field, giving up five runs on five hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred Cody Stashak to the 60-day injured list. The righthanded reliever is scheduled to have season-ending surgery for a torn right labrum later this week.

Tonight's game will match Twins righthander Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA) against Mariners righthander Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.35).

The Twins (35-27) lead the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and six over Chicago. The Mariners (27-33) are ten games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.