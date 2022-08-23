Who, who and who?

The Twins scored two runs (one was unearned) off Rangers starting pitchers in the final three games of the series — all losses.

Glenn Otto: 25 MLB starts. One run (zero earned), three hits in 5⅔ IP.

Kohei Arihara: 12 MLB starts. Zero runs, four hits in six IP.

Cole Ragans: Four MLB starts. One run, five hits in four IP.