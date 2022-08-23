Who, who and who?
The Twins scored two runs (one was unearned) off Rangers starting pitchers in the final three games of the series — all losses.
Glenn Otto: 25 MLB starts. One run (zero earned), three hits in 5⅔ IP.
Kohei Arihara: 12 MLB starts. Zero runs, four hits in six IP.
Cole Ragans: Four MLB starts. One run, five hits in four IP.
Buxton early exit, Twins fall; Garcia HR, Texas takes 3 of 4
Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton exited early with hip trouble and the Texas Rangers beat Minnesota 2-1 Monday night as Adolis García homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.
Twins
Buxton leaves game early as Twins edged by Rangers
Byron Buxton experienced some right hip tightness after an at-bat in the fifth inning and some difficult plays in center field in the sixth, making his availability for upcoming games questionable.