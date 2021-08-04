Four game series at Minute Maid Park

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41 ERA) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (4-6, 3.89) vs. RHP Luis Garcia (7-6, 3.49)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.65) vs. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (9-2, 3.02)

Twins update

The Twins ( 45-63) conclude their longest road trip of the season with four games in Houston. They have gone 2-3 so far. ... The Twins lost two of three games to the Astros at Target Field, June 11-13. .... The two teams did not meet during the 2020 regular season. The last time the Twins won a series in Houston was in 2014. ... Jax, making his first start against the Astros, has allowed just two earned runs in his last nine innings.... Twins catchers have combined for 24 home runs — second-best in the majors behind Tampa Bay's 25. Mitch Garver has 12 of them.

Astros update

The AL West Division-leading Astros return home after a three-city, eight-game road trip. The Astros took an AL-best record of 65-42 into Wednesday's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. ... The Astros lead the majors in runs scored, hits, batting average and on-base percentage and have struck out the fewest times in the majors. ... LF Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run on Tuesday to surpass 150 RBI for his career. Alvarez reached the milestone in 180 games — the quickest among active major leaguers. ... IF Alex Bregman, who has been sidelined since June 17 with a left quad strain, could rejoin the Astros this weekend. He has played six games on a rehab assignment.

JOEL RIPPEL