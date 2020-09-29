When Game 1 of the Twins-Astros playoff series ends, join Michael Rand and his guests on a special edition of StribSports Live as they talk about the game and look ahead to Wednesda's Game 2.
In a return engagement, Rand will be joined by our guests from this summer's Randy Dobnak watch party -- Rena Wang, Steve Buhr and Mary Wadlow.
Watch here, or you can see it on the Star Tribune Sports video page. We'll post the live video here as soon as it begins.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can click here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
