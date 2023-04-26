Thursday, April 27

1. Sabrina Carpenter: The former Disney Channel star of "Girl Meets World" is trying to restart her pop music career. She has had to overcome her villainous rep as Olivia Rodrigo's reported nemesis in "Driver's License," which she addressed in two of her own singles, 2020's "Skin" and 2022's "Because I Liked a Boy." With last year's fifth album, the highly personal "Emails I Can't Send" (the title track is about an affair her dad had), Carpenter, 23, is finally finding a pop breakthrough with the song "Nonsense." Credit TikTok and an official sped-up version of the tune, plus a remix featuring hot rapper Coi Leray. The song has momentum on radio stations like KDWB and in concert, where Carpenter tailors a special outro for each city. (7 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., verified resale starting at $150, ticketmaster.com)

2. Buddy Guy: At 86, the Louisiana-born Chicago blues legend is damn right to consider retirement. Hence him billing his latest — and maybe last — of many trips to the Twin Cities as the Damn Right Farewell Tour. He's not just going by the old numbers, though, and has a new album to tout, "The Blues Don't Lie," featuring Mavis Staples, James Taylor and Jason Isbell as guests. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd NW, Prior Lake, $150 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: On his eponymous 18-song solo debut released in January, Tyler Hubbard, half of Florida Georgia Line, doesn't veer far from the FGL formula (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, $35 and up); jazz piano wunderkind Joey Alexander, now 19, is touring behind his fifth studio effort, 2022's "Origin" (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); Peruvian multi-instrumentalist Lucia Sarmiento, who has toured with Pitbull, leads her Twin Cities jazz fusion quintet (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Southern California psychedelic surf-rocker Brooks Nielsen of the Growlers is touring for a new solo album (8 p.m, Turf Club, $20); Leech Lake Indian Reservation-reared singer/songwriter Annie Humphrey hosts a coolly eclectic night with guests Jeremy Ylvisaker, Laura Hugo and Aida Shahghasemi (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Mission Room, $10-$15).

Friday, April 28

3. DeVon Russell Gray, Nathan Hanson & Davu Seru: What a landmark musical document. After Minneapolis and St. Paul burned in the days after George Floyd's murder, three of the Twin Cities' most versatile and adventurous free-jazz/avant-garde instrumentalists holed up in a church across the street from the National Guard-lined Minnesota State Capitol and let the tape and their emotions roll. The end result is a riveting album for the Innova label titled "We Sick," which finds pianist Gray (Heiruspecs), saxophonist Hanson and drummer Seru channeling anger, sorrow and fear over six raw but epic tracks with Malcom X's speech "The House Negro and the Field Negro" as a backdrop. They are reconvening for a release party with writer/poet Tish Jones in tow. (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $17-$23, thecedar.org)

4. Minnesota Orchestra: When last we saw magnificent American pianist Garrick Ohlsson, he was comforting mourners at the Orchestra Hall memorial of longtime Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Jorja Fleezanis, bringing a touching wistfulness to Chopin in tribute to his friend and frequent chamber music partner. Now he returns to that stage on a happier occasion, exulting in all that Beethoven's First Piano Concerto has to offer. Juanjo Mena conducts a program that also features Anton Bruckner's Sixth Symphony. (8 p.m., also Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$104, minnesotaorchestra.org)

Also: Veteran British balladeer Engelbert Humperdinck, who turns 87 next week, will croon "Release Me" and "After the Lovin'" (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $29-$55); St. Paul Peterson & Minneapolis Funk All Stars party with tunes of Prince, the Time, the Family and others (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$45); young punk blasters Why Not pair up with smooth jazz-rockers Honeybutter and more (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); former Cities 97 radio personality Keri Noble is back with her highly personal piano songs (8 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); folk-groove troubadour David Huckfelt introduces his Shadow Blues Ban with an all-star crew including JT Bates and Jeremy Ylvisaker (9:30 p.m. Icehouse, $20).

Saturday, April 29

5. Smokey Robinson: The revered Motown singer and songwriter is still going strong at age 83. This week, he'll drop "Gasms," another soulful collection featuring his supple voice and amorous lyrics. His first batch of new material since 2009 features some modern, grown-up R&B love songs (notably the title track and "I Wanna Know Your Body") that are a little more explicit than "My Girl," "Being with You" and the hits that made him an American musical treasure. Best new track is "Besides," a tender, organ-bathed, gospel-pop declaration of love that would have been perfect for Elvis. (7 p.m. Grand Casino Hinckley, 777 Lady Luck Dr., Hinckley, $60-$75, etix.com)

6. Micky Dolenz: And now there is one. Dolenz is the last Monkee standing and he's determined to salute Davy, Peter and Mike and their legacy as long as he's able. In addition to doing "I'm a Believer" and all the Monkees essentials, Dolenz is performing the group's third album, 1967 "Headquarters," in its entirety. It was the first album on which the pre-Fab Four actually played instruments and wrote most of the material. Read an interview with Dolenz in Wednesday's Variety section. (8 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $43 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Last seen in town on his ambitious "50 States in 50 Days" tour, ultra-passionate British punk-folk anthem maker Frank Turner is back to his usual rowdy rock show with a full band and already well-loved openers the Interrupters (7 p.m. the Fillmore, $44, all-ages); the cool community choir the Kith & Kin Chorus wraps its sixth season with guest singers Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25); local jammers Frogleg will be joined by New Salty Dog (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20).

Sunday, April 30

7. Ruston Kelly: After his famous ex Kacey Musgraves sang about moving on throughout her last album, the stylishly twangy Nashville songwriter tackles divorce from his perspective on his third record, "The Weakness." It's a tender and redemptive LP that shows the kind of Jason Isbell-like, wound-licking power Kelly, 34, also showed when singing about addictions on prior records. Austin twang-rockers Briscoe open. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

Also: Ike Reilly, the scrappy Illinois rocker-poet beloved in the Twin Cities , will screen his forthcoming documentary, "Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night," followed by a Q&A and acoustic set by Reilly and his three sons (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25); Florida's dramatic alt-metal mainstays Shinedown top off a feel-good headbanger arena trifecta with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New (7 p.m. Target Center, $55-$200); before their summer amphitheater trek and then Willie Nelson's Outlaw tour, Colorado's bluegrassy jammers String Cheese Incident throw down indoors (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $51.50); celebrated Twin Cities vocalist Sara Renner, who has made a name in gospel music, brings her gospel, pop and jazz repertoire with frequent collaborators Billy Steele and Tonia Hughes Kendrick, among others (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); San Diego's poppy fuzz-rock duo Crocodiles are back out and well paired with locals Extraterrestrials (8 p.m. Turf Club, $12); Twin Cities pianist Larry McDonough and guitarist Joel Shapira team up to honor the collaborations between jazz stars Bill Evans and Jim Hall (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30).

Monday, May 1

Celebrated British singer-songwriter Richard Thompson, a terrific storyteller and remarkable guitarist, returns with no new studio album but a riveting 2021 memoir, "Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice, 1967-1975," to tout (7 p.m., also Wed., the Dakota, $75-$95); industrial goth-rock groovers Skinny Puppy are doubly billing their 40th anniversary tour as their farewell outing as well (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $40).

Tuesday, May 2

8. Graham Nash: It's been an emotional year for the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. His pal David Crosby died, his former lover Joni Mitchell was feted with the Gershwin Prize and he's about to drop a new album, "Now," on May 19. Arguably his most personal album, it features love songs, pointed political songs ("Golden Idols" is about Donald Trump) and a commentary about CSNY ("I Watched It All Come Down"). Nash promises to offer a couple of the new numbers between classics like "Teach Your Children" and "Marrakesh Express." Read an interview with Nash in Wednesday's Variety section. (7 p.m., also May 4 & 5, the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $100-$140, dakotacooks.com)

Also: A cross-section of Twin Cities hip-hop and R&B stars will pay tribute to recently deceased rapper Mike Dreams, including Ashley Dubose, Cameron Mann, Chozen, Christina Sophia and Dee Bomb (7:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); old-school Texas twanger Wayne "the Train" Hancock is rolling into town again (7:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $22-$27).

Wednesday, May 3

9. Joe Henry: Rebounding from a bout with cancer that led to the arresting 2019 album "The Gospel According to Water," the masterly L.A. singer/songwriter/producer has crafted one of the most ambitious pandemic recording projects in this year's "All the Eye Can See." Working with his usual core quintet (including his son Levon Henry on clarinets and saxophones), the resourceful Henry also enlisted remote collaborators Daniel Lanois, Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, the Milk Carton Kids, Lisa Hannigan, Marc Ribot and Bill Frisell, among others. Despite the long list of musicians, the sound is understated and atmospheric as Henry sings in his poetic ways about getting a second chance. (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave,$35-$55, theparkwaytheater.com )

10. Feist: Always a bright and colorful live act literally and figuratively, Leslie Feist could be a little more subdued and gray but also more riveting in concert this time around behind "Multitudes," her first album in six years. The indie-rock/pop maven of "1234" hitmaker status wrote the songs around becoming a mom and losing her dad, and sounds more like she's channeling another renowned Canadian songwriter, Leonard Cohen. It's an "evening with" set, so no opener. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

Also: Another beloved Canadian indie-rock act in town for the night, power-pop supergroup the New Pornographers are touring behind their best album in a decade, "Continue as a Guest," and have Neko Case in tow once again as co-vocalist (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, $35); French dance-pop band M83 have their biggest local gig to date with their new album, "Fantasy" (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $55 & up); honky-tonk vets Trailer Trash host their monthly Barn Dance at the Turf Club, this one featuring guests Leslie Ball and Molly Brandt (7 p.m., $10); banjo-laced Michigan roots-punk band the Goddamn Gallows is on tour with kindred IV & the Strange Band, led by Hank Williams' great-grandson Coleman Williams (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $420-$25).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.