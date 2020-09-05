AFTON

JULY 24

Animal complaint. Authorities removed a snake from the rafters of a garage in the 5000 block of St. Croix Trail.

CORCORAN

AUG. 6

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle racing up and down the street and then stopping in front of driveways near County Rd. 50 and Kalk Road. They determined the vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old woman learning how to drive a clutch.

AUG. 9

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of an unknown man knocking on a front door shortly before 2 a.m. in the 22700 block of Strehler Road. They located the man, who said he was trying to notify the homeowner that a calf was walking outside a fenced area. The calf was returned inside the fence.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

JULY 25

Suspicious activity. A man sleeping in his vehicle at 5 a.m. in the 7000 block of Oakgreen Avenue told an officer he was homeless and had stopped to nap after working in Afton.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 8

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man exposing himself. They arrested the 37-year-old man, who resisted, for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

GRANT

JULY 23

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue reported that a DoorDash delivery driver had gotten lost and ended up in her driveway, then was rude and had called her names when confronted.

HUGO

JULY 27

Suspicious activity. A deputy saw two juveniles hiding behind a piece of construction equipment at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Fondant Trail and 131st Street. A bottle of rum was found in one of their backpacks, though both were sober. They were taken home and the situation explained to their parents.

JORDAN

AUG. 8

Curfew violation. An officer found a group of juveniles bicycling on Water Street after curfew. Five boys were cited for violating curfew.

LAKELAND

JULY 23

Noise complaint. Loud music was reported coming from the Lucky Dog Garage, 130 St. Croix Trail. An employee told a deputy he was testing his vehicle’s subwoofers for someone who was interested in buying them.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 2-8

Drunken bicycling. Officers got a medical call in the 16000 block of Harmony Path, where an intoxicated bicyclist, 36, had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. He registered 0.22 blood alcohol content but was not injured.

MAPLE PLAIN

AUG. 4

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to multiple reports of a man jumping in front of vehicles, yelling obscenities and trying to punch the vehicles. They arrested the intoxicated 35-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

MEDINA

AUG. 13

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of two bulls on the road in the 1400 block of Willow Drive. The officer helped the owner return the bulls to a fenced area.

NOWTHEN

AUG. 16

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 22400 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard. They arrested a 15-year-old boy for fighting and cited him and two 13-year-old boys for disorderly conduct.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 7

Drugs. A 34-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and on a Scott County warrant in the 14200 block of NE. Bluebird Trail.

RAMSEY

AUG. 6

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighbor dispute in the 15100 block of NW. Salish Street. A man said his neighbor was raking her leaves into his yard and that she had hit him with the rake. The woman said she was upset that his leaves were in her yard. The officer told her she couldn’t rake leaves into his yard without his consent.

