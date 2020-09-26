ANDOVER

AUG. 29

Theft. A gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13300 block of NW. Gladiola Street.

CORCORAN

AUG. 27

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a woman lying in the grass by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7675 Maple Hill Road. The caller had asked the woman if she needed any help, and she said she was praying. She then walked away, screaming obscenities. Officers were unable to find her.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 20

Suspicious activity. A woman reported to police that her neighbor had damaged her garden plants at her home in the 1600 block of 76th Avenue NE. She brought the dead plants with her, but the damage appeared to be natural and there was no evidence to link it to the neighbor.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 23-29

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a husband and wife in the 17000 block of Firestone Path. The 44-year old man went outside and antagonized neighbors. When one neighbor started to shoot video of him, he pulled his pants down. He was arrested.

MAPLE GROVE

AUG. 23

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 6900 block of Crest Drive. The homeowner had found a garter snake. The officer captured and relocated it.

NEWPORT

AUG. 27

Civil matter. A tow truck took the wrong BMW out of a parking lot in the 1000 block of Hastings Avenue. The incorrect BMW was put back and the correct vehicle was towed without intervention from authorities.

OAK GROVE

AUG. 31

Theft. Mosquito nets were stolen from a gazebo in the 3000 block of 187th Lane NW.

