ANDOVER
APRIL 24
Theft. An unlocked bicycle was stolen from the yard of a home in the 15700 block of NW. Linnet Street.
CORCORAN
APRIL 13
Suspicious activity. A resident reported that someone had walked around their home and left footprints in the snow in the 19400 block of Elderberry Court. Officers determined that the footprints were left by an extermination crew they had hired.
APRIL 18
Animal complaint. Officers are investigating after a resident of the 23800 block of Chestnut Drive said the neighbor’s dog had injured and killed their chickens.
EAST BETHEL
APRIL 22
Burglary. Knives were reported stolen from a pole barn and a gas line on an all-terrain vehicle cut, in the 500 block of NE. 218th Avenue.
APRIL 28
Theft. Landscaping rocks were stolen from property at Longfellow Drive and NE. Cedar Road.
HUGO
MARCH 26
Animal complaint. A resident in the 5000 block of 150th Street reported a woodchuck in her backyard. She was advised on ways to get rid of it.
JORDAN
APRIL 20
Theft. A resident reported a possible mail theft on Old Bridge Way. The officer spoke with the letter carrier, who said the resident had no mail that day.
LAKE ELMO
MARCH 30
Suspicious activity. A vehicle was reported parked at the Lake Demontreville boat landing three nights in a row. A deputy spoke to the vehicle’s owner, who explained his daughter had been going there to do homework and get out of the house.
LAKEVILLE
APRIL 18
Suspicious activity. The police department received more than 30 calls of UFOs traveling northeast over the Emagine movie theater, 20653 Keokuk Av. It was determined that the sightings were of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing overhead.
MINNETRISTA
APRIL 17
Driving violation. A child was reported to be driving a golf cart on Yellowstone Trail. Officers found the golf cart along the road but not the driver.
APRIL 18
Juvenile problem. Officers spotted young people on the playground at Woodland Cove and advised them of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
NEW BRIGHTON
MARCH 29
Theft. A floor jack, toolbox and eight pairs of Adidas shoes were reported stolen from a garage in the 800 block of County Road D.
MARCH 30
Theft. An electric fireplace, battery jumper, Sawzall and toolbox were reported stolen from a garage in the 1100 block of County Road D.
NEWPORT
MARCH 27
Neighbor dispute. A deputy was flagged down by a resident in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue, who reported his neighbor had raked leaves but they blew into his yard. He said he’s had a feud with the neighbor for eight years. The deputy talked to the neighbor.
PRIOR LAKE
APRIL 24
Arson. A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for alleged arson and disorderly conduct in the 16500 block of Anna Trail.
RICHFIELD
APRIL 15
Theft. A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7600 block of S. Harriet Avenue.
ST. ANTHONY
APRIL 11
Drugs. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of hypodermic needles in the 3800 block of Macalaster Drive.
SHAKOPEE
APRIL 21
Weapon. A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for alleged reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of Liberty Circle.
Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131
John Wareham • 612-673-7759
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.