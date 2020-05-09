ANDOVER

APRIL 24

Theft. An unlocked bicycle was stolen from the yard of a home in the 15700 block of NW. Linnet Street.

CORCORAN

APRIL 13

Suspicious activity. A resident reported that someone had walked around their home and left footprints in the snow in the 19400 block of Elderberry Court. Officers determined that the footprints were left by an extermination crew they had hired.

APRIL 18

Animal complaint. Officers are investigating after a resident of the 23800 block of Chestnut Drive said the neighbor’s dog had injured and killed their chickens.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 22

Burglary. Knives were reported stolen from a pole barn and a gas line on an all-terrain vehicle cut, in the 500 block of NE. 218th Avenue.

APRIL 28

Theft. Landscaping rocks were stolen from property at Longfellow Drive and NE. Cedar Road.

HUGO

MARCH 26

Animal complaint. A resident in the 5000 block of 150th Street reported a woodchuck in her backyard. She was advised on ways to get rid of it.

JORDAN

APRIL 20

Theft. A resident reported a possible mail theft on Old Bridge Way. The officer spoke with the letter carrier, who said the resident had no mail that day.

LAKE ELMO

MARCH 30

Suspicious activity. A vehicle was reported parked at the Lake Demontre­ville boat landing three nights in a row. A deputy spoke to the vehicle’s owner, who explained his daughter had been going there to do homework and get out of the house.

LAKEVILLE

APRIL 18

Suspicious activity. The police department received more than 30 calls of UFOs traveling northeast over the Emagine movie theater, 20653 Keokuk Av. It was determined that the sightings were of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing overhead.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 17

Driving violation. A child was reported to be driving a golf cart on Yellowstone Trail. Officers found the golf cart along the road but not the driver.

APRIL 18

Juvenile problem. Officers spotted young people on the playground at Woodland Cove and advised them of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 29

Theft. A floor jack, toolbox and eight pairs of Adidas shoes were reported stolen from a garage in the 800 block of County Road D.

MARCH 30

Theft. An electric fireplace, battery jumper, Sawzall and toolbox were reported stolen from a garage in the 1100 block of County Road D.

NEWPORT

MARCH 27

Neighbor dispute. A deputy was flagged down by a resident in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue, who reported his neighbor had raked leaves but they blew into his yard. He said he’s had a feud with the neighbor for eight years. The deputy talked to the neighbor.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 24

Arson. A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for alleged arson and disorderly conduct in the 16500 block of Anna Trail.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 15

Theft. A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7600 block of S. Harriet Avenue.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 11

Drugs. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of hypodermic needles in the 3800 block of Macalaster Drive.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 21

Weapon. A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for alleged reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of Liberty Circle.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.