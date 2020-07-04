ANDOVER

JUNE 14

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at Bunker Lake Boulevard and NW. Goldenrod Street and arrested a 30-year-old woman for drunken driving. She registered a 0.269 blood alcohol content. Two 7-year-old girls in her vehicle were picked up by their grandmother.

CORCORAN

MAY 31

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business just before midnight in the 23300 block of County Road 10. They found a 36-year-old woman in the vehicle who said she needed some peace and quiet time away from her kids.

HAM LAKE

JUNE 17

Theft. Fishing equipment was stolen from a boat parked in a driveway in the 3500 block of 133rd Lane NW.

HUGO

MAY 21

Suspicious activity. A juvenile admitted to authorities that he and his friends had placed a boulder reading "RIP Fable Hills" in the Clearwater Creek Preserve near the 4000 block of Fable Hill Court, because their hangout spot had been discovered and they could no longer have bonfires there.

MAY 22

Suspicious person. Authorities responded to a report of a man sleeping on the side of the road at 3:30 a.m. near 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue. They arrested him on multiple warrants.

INDEPENDENCE

MAY 30

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a live grenade found in the 3000 block of Lake Sarah Road. The Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad retrieved the device.

JORDAN

JUNE 13

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle at Oday Drive and Sawmill Road. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was bleeding from the head and found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital and charged with drunken driving and obstructing the legal process.

LAKE ELMO

MAY 22

Animal concern. A deputy rescued a fawn that had fallen into a window well in the 8000 block of Lake Jane Trail.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 31-JUNE 6

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of people with a flashlight walking around a home under construction in the 8000 block of W. 180th Street. They cited two 18-year-old women and an 18-year-old man for underage consumption of alcohol, possession of alcohol and trespassing.

Drunken driving. A 34-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after he fell off his motorcycle at a red light at Dodd Boulevard and Kenwood Trail.

LEXINGTON

JUNE 4

Child found. An officer responded to a report of a 4-year-old boy wandering in the 9300 block of Hamline Avenue. The mother was located and the boy was determined to be safe.

MAPLEWOOD

MAY 29

Disorderly conduct. Police sorted out a misunderstanding about a credit card transaction between customers and a clerk at Merwin Liquors, 1700 Rice St.

MINNETRISTA

JUNE 5

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of a missing 4-year-old girl at a home on Painter Road. She was found in a closet in the home.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 3

Property damage. A driver reported to police that another driver hit their vehicle with a bat near Interstate 694 and Long Lake Road after both had pulled over following a road rage incident.

NOWTHEN

JUNE 18

Indecent exposure. An officer responded to a report of a naked male who had jumped in front of a vehicle. The caller stated the male looked to be on drugs because he was punching himself in the head. He was last seen walking north on Baugh Street NW. from 181st Street NW., but deputies were unable to find him.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 15

Drugs. A 26-year-old Bayport man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, forgery and identity theft, at the AmericInn, 4100 12th Av.

