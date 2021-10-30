CHASKA

NOV. 2

Disorderly conduct. A 15-year-old girl was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of 4th Street E.

CIRCLE PINES

NOV. 4

Drugs. A 19-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for speeding at Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road.

EDINA

NOV. 4

Theft. A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Londonderry Road.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 1

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a bicycle lying in the intersection at 73rd Avenue NE. and University Avenue NE., and a man lying next to the road. The man was not injured and did not need assistance.

JORDAN

OCT. 29

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man using a metal detector along the boulevard in the 100 block of W. 1st St. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was not on private property or harming the grass.The reporting party told officers he did not want the man in front of his house. The man agreed to stay away.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 30

Disorderly conduct. Authorities responding to a loud music complaint in the 8000 block of 27th Street N. could hear music three houses away. The man playing the music was uncooperative and refused to turn the volume down. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

OCT. 30

Animal complaint. A resident in the 1000 block of Racine Avenue who tried to lure an opossum out of a window well said she thought the animal was sick because it wasn't moving. She was advised it was likely playing dead as a defensive posture.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 4-13

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of someone shooting multiple rounds toward a home at Dodd Boulevard and Franchise Way and then driving off. The vehicle was stopped nearby. A handgun was found inside the vehicle. A 22-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and assault.

MEDINA

OCT. 26

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call in the 100 block of Hamel Road. A man said he was trying to fix the font on his phone and accidentally dialed 911. There were no problems.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 26

Theft. A rifle was stolen from an unlocked garage in the 1900 block of Rice Creek Road.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 1

Drugs. A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of cocaine at Fish Point Road and Blind Lake Trail.

RAMSEY

NOV. 1

Fire. Officers responded to a report of a fire alarm at a home in the 17000 block of Helium Street NW. The homeowner had fallen asleep with hot dogs on the stove and there was heavy smoke everywhere. The fire department arrived and ventilated the home.

RICHFIELD

NOV. 22

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling profanities in the 400 block of 66th Street W. A 22-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

ST. ANTHONY

OCT. 27

Theft. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the 2600 block of Murray Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 3

Drugs. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, driving after revocation, no insurance and a warrant for her arrest from Benton County, following a traffic stop at Mystic Lake Drive NW. and 17th Avenue E.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.