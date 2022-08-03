Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A Twin Cities man leading a pack of Corvette drivers crashed while speeding and died north of the metro, officials said.

The wreck occurred in Chisago Lake Township on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the driver who died as David A. McLean, 38, of Brooklyn Park.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Four Corvettes were heading south on Lofton, where the lead driver lost control, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The car rolled several times and came to rest upside-down.

McLean was pinned beneath the wreckage and died.

"Speed appears to be a contributing factor" to the crash, a Sheriff's Office statement read.