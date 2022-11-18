One of two Twin Cities men charged with murder has admitted to shooting a 28-year-old man in downtown Rochester during a fight following a dice game.

Derrick T. Days, 29, of South St. Paul, agreed to plead guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the killing on June 6, 2021, of Todd L. Banks Jr., of Rochester.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Days to receive a sentence of no more than 35 1⁄ 2 years. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

An accomplice, Nautica D. Cox, 23, of Minneapolis, remains jailed on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun. Cox's next court date is Dec. 1.

Both defendants have multiple felony convictions in Minnesota on their records: Days for burglary and illegal possession of a gun; Cox for assault, robbery and illegal gun possession.

According to the criminal complaints:

A police officer on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. saw Cox shooting toward people at SW. 1st Avenue and 3rd Street. He saw Cox duck into a nearby alley behind what once was Dooley's Pub. The officer discovered a handgun in the immediate vicinity.

Police located Banks at the intersection. He was put in an ambulance and soon declared dead from being shot at least five times.

A police review of various downtown surveillance video showed people playing dice at the intersection where the shooting occurred. The video revealed Banks and a 26-year-old man fighting on the ground. Days moved the one man aside and shot Banks multiple times.

Cox was arrested at the scene, while Days was arrested elsewhere in Rochester that same morning.