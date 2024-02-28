Still one of the most popular annual music fests in town — and still free to attend! — the Twin Cities Jazz Festival has announced violin maestro Regina Carter, vibraphonist and composer Stefon Harris, locally rooted singer Karrin Allyson and sax man Joe Lovano as its 2024 headliners.

Both repeat Grammy nominees, Harris and Allyson are scheduled to play the Jazz88 Main Stage in St. Paul's Mears Park on the Friday night of the festival, June 21. Harris is bringing along his funky and eclectic quintet Blackout from New York.

Fresh off receiving the 2023 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy, Carter will top off the Saturday, June 22, lineup with a new album to promote, titled "Swing States: Harmony in the Battleground" and featuring such collaborators as Jon Batiste and Kabir Sehgal. Lovano will open for her that night with his namesake quartet.

Of course, those are just the top names on the marquee, and many more artists will be announced in the coming months as the festival spreads out across Lowertown in St. Paul and beyond on multiple stages that weekend. Look for updates and more info at twincitiesjazzfestival.com.

TC Jazz Fest celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. This year, it's being run by a new executive director after co-founder Steve Heckler retired in 2023. He was replaced by Dayna Martinez, a longtime executive at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts.