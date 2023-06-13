Though it might not necessarily have felt like it, the Twin Cities had the lowest inflation rate last month among about a dozen other U.S. metro areas.

At 1.8%, the year-over-year inflation for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region in May was also less than half that of the U.S. rate of 4%.

After shooting up at the fastest pace in decades — 8.7% in the Twin Cities in May 2022 and 9.1% in the U.S. in June 2022 — inflation has cooled off quite a bit in the past year.

But the U.S. inflation rate is still higher than the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.

In recent months, inflation around the Twin Cities has fallen faster than in many other parts of the country as housing costs — rental costs in particular — have been moderating more quickly here than in other parts of the country.

In March, the Twin Cities consumer price index came in at 3.4% compared to a year ago vs. 5% for the U.S.

This doesn't mean overall costs have necessarily declined, just that prices are not rising as fast as they had in the past year or two amid supply chain bottlenecks, the war in Ukraine and heightened demand for some products and services coming out of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a consumer price index for the Twin Cities and a sampling of other metro regions every other month while the national data comes out monthly.

Among the dozen metro areas for which it logged a consumer price index, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region posted the highest year-over-year change last month of 7.3%. Others included 5.2% in San Diego, 5.1% in Denver, 4.7% in Dallas-Forth Worth, 3.5% in New York City, 3.3% in Chicago and 3.1% in Washington, D.C.

The year-over-year inflation rates for both the Twin Cities and the U.S. last month were the lowest they've been in more than two years.

Tumbling gas prices, a much smaller rise in grocery prices than in previous months and less expensive furniture, air fares and appliances drove the pullback.

Tuesday's inflation figures arrived just as Federal Reserve officials began a pivotal two-day meeting. They're expected to leave interest rates alone after imposing 10-consecutive rate hikes dating back to March 2022. On Wednesday, the central bank will likely announce it's skipping a rate hike but might hint it will resume raising rates as soon as July. Top Fed officials have said they're leaning toward a so-called ''skip'' to allow time to assess how their rate hikes have affected inflation and the overall economy.

Still, last month's drop-off in overall inflation isn't likely to convince the Fed's policymakers that they're close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years. The Fed tends to focus more on ''core'' prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and generally provide a clearer view of inflation.

And core prices in the U.S. remained high last month, rising 0.4% from April to May, the sixth-consecurive month of increases at that level or higher. Compared with a year ago, core inflation slipped to 5.3% from 5.5%. That is still far above the Fed's target of 2%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.