The tenant list is filling up at The Market at Malcolm Yards (501 SE. 30th Av., Mpls.) with the additions of Abang Yoli, Advellum Vegetable Eatery and Bebe Zito Ice Cream & Burgers.

Southeast Asian cuisine will be on the menu at Abang Yoli from chef Jamie Yoo, who most recently worked in the kitchen of Bellecour in Wayzata until it closed last summer. Trained as a French chef, Yoo had always wanted to cook the Asian food he grew up with. Enter Abang Yoli. The restaurant, his first, will focus on "modern eating habits" and offer low-carb, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Malcolm Yards will also be the first location for Advellum Vegetable Eatery from chef Michael Shaughnessy and his wife, Viorica Pierce. Shaughnessy, an alum of Mill Valley Kitchen and Young Joni, among others, will make vegetables the star of the menu. "We'll be celebrating vegetables in every way we can, with a playful and exciting approach," Shaughnessy said via Instagram.

Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler launched Bebe Zito Ice Cream & Burgers (704 W. 22nd St., Mpls.) last summer, turning ice cream cones into portable parties via off-the-wall flavors and over-the-top pairings. The current weekend-only burger menu will become part of the regular menu at Malcolm Yards, allowing the couple to do what they had planned all along — serve both burgers and ice cream. "They're best friends, they hang out all the time," Ben Spangler said on the market's Facebook page.

The three will join Wrecktangle Pizza, Joey Meatballs and DelSur Empanadas when The Market at Malcolm Yards opens in May.