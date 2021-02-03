Justin Sutherland's newest culinary project is ... fast food? St. Paul's telegenic chef, who got a popularity boost with a stellar turn on "Top Chef" in 2018-19, is back on the air beginning Feb. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The new show "Fast Foodies" tasks three chefs — Sutherland is one of them — to re-create celebrities' favorite fast-food menu items. It's a little different from Sutherland's day job at his Handsome Hog (173 N. Western Av., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, handsomehog.com). The 10-episode comedic cooking challenge airs on truTV.

"From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the 'Chompionship Trophy,' " says a news release. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter and Amanda Seales.

Sutherland, who's also an "Iron Chef" champ, is joined by "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford in the pursuit of fast-food perfection. "This show is equal parts food, comedy and raucous debauchery," said Corie Henson, who heads up unscripted programming for TruTV. "The stakes have never been lower."