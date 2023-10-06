You can check out literary luminaries for free at the 23rd Twin Cities Book Festival (TCBF), Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sponsored by Rain Taxi Review of Books, TCBF is packed with book events, including the launch of new titles, readings, signings and 140 exhibitors. The biggie is an appearance by best-elling, award-winning (including two Newbery Awards, for "The Tale of Despereaux" and "Flora & Ulysses") fan fave Kate DiCamillo.

The Minneapolis writer will launch her new fairy tale, "The Puppets of Spelhorst," at noon in the Progress Center and Fine Arts buildings at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, home of TCBF. DiCamillo will read from and sign copies of "Spelhorst."

State Attorney General Keith Ellison will be there to talk about his book "Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence," and Anne Enright will do a virtual event at 2 p.m. The Irish author's new novel is "The Wren, The Wren."

It'll also be a day of poetry love, with poetry podcast host Major Jackson at TCBF all day, talking to attendees and gathering material about favorite verses for a possible future episode of his "The Slowdown."

For more information, and for details on the opening night party Oct. 13, visit twincitiesbookfestival.com.