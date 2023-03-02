'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

Netflix is hosting its first live comedy special — and it should be a doozy. Rock didn't dedicate much material to the Oscar Slap on his latest tour but that could change when the cameras roll from Baltimore. To make this even more of an event, a 30-minute tribute will precede the performance with a post-show hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Netflix

'Daisy Jones and the Six'

This series about the rise and fall of a '70s band has a lot in common with "Almost Famous," except this time the main female protagonist isn't a groupie, she's a rock star. Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter, has inherited the King's swagger, but she'll remind you more of Stevie Nicks as her character learns that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. The cast gets to sing original numbers by artists like Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne, all reveling in the chance to write tunes that celebrate the pre-punk era. Amazon Prime

'Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me'

Wayans has every reason to despise the two main characters in the Oscar Slap. Chris Rock once heckled him so badly that he quit stand-up comedy. And Will Smith stole the love of his life. So it makes sense that Wayans has used his new special to ridicule his more successful peers. But he tempers the insults with compassion and self-reflection that may surprise you. HBO Max

'Glitch'

If you were among the more than 2 million people who played HQ Trivia on their phones, you may be wondering why the game vanished. Was it due to a) battling egos at the top, b) the audience's fickle nature, or c) technical difficulties? This documentary does an excellent job of showing how all three were to blame. Former host Scott Rogowsky is among the key players looking back. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'The Voice'

Season 23 of this singing series will be the last for Blake Shelton. It's a major loss. The country music star's dry sense of humor and competitive spirit have been one of the show's major draws. Let's hope new judges Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan pick up some tips from the veteran. 7 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Perry Mason'

It's been more than 30 months since we last spent time with the legendary attorney — and he's still a mess. In the second season, Mason (Matthew Rhys) finds himself wrapped in guilt over the aftermath of his last case and willing to take ethical shortcuts in his latest trial. Those loyal to the Erle Stanley Gardner novels will continue to balk; those who are suckers for a new take on "Chinatown" will be quick to forgive. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO

'Young Sheldon'

The sixth season of this hit sitcom could just as easily be called "Young Mandy." That character's pregnancy, which culminates this week with her giving birth, has offered a much more compelling story line than Sheldon's attempt to design a computer program. Loads of credit go to Emily Osment, who plays Mandy. She has come a long way since serving as Miley Cyrus' sidekick on "Hannah Montana." If the "Big Bang" producers decide to launch another spinoff, Osment should take center stage. 7 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Bob Dylan — Live in Newport 1963-1965'

During pledge drives, local PBS stations pick up concert specials aimed at appealing to older viewers. Some are quite good — like this one. Die-hard Dylan followers may have already seen much of this footage in 2007's "The Other Side of the Mirror," but casual fans will be blown away by the young troubadour doing protest songs like "Only a Pawn in Their Game" with the passion that made him a folk hero. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, TPT, Ch. 2