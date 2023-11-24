'Squid Game: The Challenge'

"Squid Games," one of the most buzzed about shows of 2021, seemed like a nightmare about how far desperate people will go to crawl out of poverty. But the contestants on this reality-competition spinoff have a different interpretation. To them, it was just a hipper version of "Wheel of Fortune." How else to explain their glee over sleeping in bunk beds and participating in games with gruesome overtones? They're too excited about being part of a phenomenon to contemplate "Squid's" deeper meaning, even faking their own deaths to match the tone of the original series, like weekend soldiers in a Civil War reenactment. Let's hope this doesn't inspire a similar take on "Lord of the Flies." Netflix

'The Velveteen Rabbit'

The latest adaptation of Margery Williams' story may remind youngsters of "Toy Story," especially when its characters come to life after their owner falls asleep. But the tale has more in common with "The Giving Tree," another children's classic about sacrifice. If your kids are old enough to be asking questions about mortality, this is a good place to start the discussion. Apple TV+

'High on the Hog'

Few series do a better job of blending history with delicious dishes than Stephen Satterfield's deep dive into African American cuisine. In this new season, he looks at how Black people spread their tastes and culture during the Great Migration with meals at Chicago's Virtue Restaurant and New York's Charles Pan-Fried Chicken. These four new episodes should make you hungry to pay them a visit. Netflix

'South to Black Power'

Charles M. Blow has his own thoughts about the Great Migration — and they're not all savory. The New York Times columnist believes Blacks should start moving back to the South to accrue more political power, a push he personalizes in this road journey that takes him home to rural Louisiana. You may not be swayed, but you'll enjoy the people he chats with along the way. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Dashing Through the Snow'

A crisis counselor (Ludacris) gets a dose of the Christmas spirit from a hip Santa (Lil Rel Howery) in this charming throwback to Disney live-action comedies like "The Apple Dumpling Gang." It's solid family viewing, although a reindeer attack in the final moments might be too violent for young viewers. Disney+