'Love Island USA'

Carsten "Bergie" Bergerson, a Cottage Grove native, is ready for romance — and possible stardom. The 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager, currently living in Madison, Wis., is one of the 10 contestants on this fifth season of this unabashedly tawdry dating series, where the players rarely wear anything but bathing suits. Bergerson certainly looks the part. He's participated in body-building competitions. Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") returns as host. Tuesday, Peacock

'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'

The Warner Bros. marketing department is working overtime to make sure you know about the July 21 release of "Barbie." So are the stars of HGTV. The channel's most familiar faces, which include Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington, team up with Food Network personalities for this competition series that serves as a four-part ad for the film. It's fun to watch the designers adapt a California home into a working dollhouse, experimenting with cupcake carousels and hand-cranked elevators. But the show jumps at every opportunity to plug the flick, as well as sponsors like Mattel Inc. and Walmart. HGTV and Barbie fans won't mind that the producers are toying with them. 7 p.m. Sunday, HGTV

'The Prank Panel'

Celebrity jokesters Eric Andre and Johnny Knoxville help amateurs pull pranks on loved ones in this breezy summer series that works as a G-rated version of "Jackass." In this weekend's episode, Knoxville orchestrates an elaborate ruse with clowns, a prostitute and a fake murder. That may not sound family-friendly, but the dark undertones are drowned out by childish enthusiasm. 7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair'

Country music's greatest party is celebrated in this star-studded documentary that looks back on a 50-year tradition. The Nashville get-together is best known for legends signing autographs until their wrists turn to spaghetti (Garth Brooks famously once worked his booth for 23 straight hours) but it's also been an excuse for the iconic artists to jam together. The film offers plenty of clips of both traditions. 8 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5, currently streaming on Hulu

'Superpowered: The DC Story'

Every superhero has a rich original story. So does the company that created some of your favorites. What could have just been a promotional tool turns out to be a rich three-part docuseries that doesn't shy away from DC's missteps, including its slow embrace of Black characters and strong women. Thursday, Max