"Pete Holmes: I'm Not for Everyone" opens with an exterior shot of the Varsity Theater, an indication to locals that the comedian shot his latest stand-up special near the University of Minnesota.

But Holmes makes sure the rest of the world also knows where he taped his performance.

Best known for the HBO series "Crashing," he goes beyond the obligatory shoutouts to Minneapolis, throwing out so many accolades to his surroundings that you'd think he was campaigning for a key to the city.

"Thanks for Minneapolis for laughing at that in the correct way," he said after delivering a particularly tricky joke. Later, he shares a story about how a cashier at a Minnesota supermarket left him walking on air.

But don't just watch "Everyone" for the local references. Holmes is a talented wordsmith who tackles a wide range of comedy, bouncing from the scatological to the philosophical with the thinnest of transitions. Just when you're convinced he's an altar boy, he spews out something so naughty that you want to wash his mouth out with soap.

"Maybe I should call this special, 'Minnesota's Edgy: The Bad Boy's Back,'" he says near the end of this one-hour treat, now streaming on Netflix.

Also this week

'Black Cake'

Charmaine Wilkerson's sprawling novel is lovingly adapted to the screen in this eight-part series from Oprah Winfrey's company. It's the story of Eleanor Bennett, a Caribbean woman with secrets so dark that she can only share them with her children through audio tapes to be played after her death. Mia Isaac, who plays the younger Bennett in flashbacks, is mesmerizing. Friday, Hulu

'Message in a Bottle'

Sting isn't known for making music that makes you want to cut a rug. But choreographer Kate Prince found plenty of songs in his deep catalog to inspire this dance piece about refugees making their way to America. Some of the selections, like "Roxanne" and "Don't Stand So Close to Me," don't really fit the theme. It's best to ignore the lyrics and focus on the performers as they show off their mastery of everything from ballet to break dancing. 9 p.m. Friday, TPT

'No Hard Feelings'

I'm not sure why Jennifer Lawrence chose a raunchy rom-com for her comeback. But I'm glad she did. The Oscar winner plays a self-destructive waitress who agrees to seduce a shy teenager in exchange for a car. It's a sketchy premise but you should be tuning in only to watch Lawrence fully commit to the movie's "Jackass" moments, which include getting maced, punched in the throat and fighting off three hoodlums buck naked. She's more indestructible than she was in "The Hunger Games." Netflix

'The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'

Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson are among the big names being honored this year — and you can expect some spectacular tributes from their peers. Scheduled guests include Elton John, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. Be warned: This event is known to run long (last year's festivities lasted five-and-a-half hours). You may want to wait for the edited version that will air Jan. 1 on ABC. 7 p.m. Friday, Disney Plus