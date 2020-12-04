BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Justin Turner had 19 points and six rebounds and Bowling Green beat Division II Purdue Northwest 88-67 on Thursday night.
Kaden Metheny had 15 points for Bowling Green (3-1). Trey Diggs added 14 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Fields had 12 points. The Falcons only led 40-37 at the half.
Vincent Miszkiewicz had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pride. Logan Phillips added 14 points and Jyrus Freels 13.
