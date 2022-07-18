A turkey vulture caused an electrical outage that reportedly left more about 1,300 people in the Chatfield area without power for just under an hour Monday morning.
The outage was caused by the bird flying into two power lines at the same time at People's Energy Cooperative, according to Director of Cooperative Services Gwen Stevens. Stevens said the bird did not survive.
Customers in Chatfield and nearby townships were without power for about 48 minutes before power was restored at about 10 a.m.
Animals causing power outages aren't unheard of — energy companies say squirrels are often at fault in an animal-related outage — but Stevens said a bird causing an outage is rare for the cooperative.
