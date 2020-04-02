A turkey slammed into the windshield and landed in the cab of a semitrailer truck on an Eagan interstate, rattling the driver but leaving the bird hardly ruffled.

The collision at highway speed occurred about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday Interstate 35E near Pilot Knob Road, where the trucker was frantically waving down a passing officer, police said.

The officer “saw the turkey still in the cab,” said officer Aaron Machtemes, the Police Department’s spokesman. “The officer removed it, and the turkey went on its way.”

Machtemes said the driver and turkey came out of the close call unscathed.

After removed from the truck, “the turkey went back into a wooded area like nothing happened,” Machtemes said.