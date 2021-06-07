Intro: Let's try a new segment called "Dings of Concern," where host Michael Rand runs down some things about this year's Vikings that have him concerned about their overall big picture. It even has sound effects. From two separate major COVID stories to injuries —the latest being a second surgery for first-round offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw— Rand is concerned, to say the least.

8:00: Twins President Dave St. Peter joins the show to talk about a number of subjects. Rand notes that Twins TV ratings have plummeted by almost 50% this season over last year and wonders how much of that is because of a losing record and how much is because of the ongoing impasse between Bally Sports North and several streaming services. St. Peter also addresses concerns about the uptick in COVID cases and notes some pleasant surprises in a tough season.

27:00: The Field of Dreamsgame in Iowa was a smashing success, and it provides a reason for a list that everyone can get upset about: Rand's top 5 sports movies of all-time.

