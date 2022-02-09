IMPACT PLAYER
Malik Beasley, Timberwolves
Beasley's continued hot shooting helped the Wolves pull away in the third quarter. He had 21 points on seven threes.
By the numbers
72 Bench points for the Wolves.
50% Wolves three-point shooting percentage.
29 Wolves fast-break points.
