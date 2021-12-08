Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 38 saves, including nine on the penalty kill.
2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had two assists, including one in the third period on a key insurance goal.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Kirill Kaprizov to extend his point streak to six games, a run in which he has 12 points and is tied for the longest of his NHL career.
5 Successful penalty kills by the Wild to hold the NHL's best power play scoreless.
300 Career assists by Mats Zuccarello after factoring in two Wild goals.
Wild tops Edmonton for season-high seventh straight win
Marcus Foligno recorded his second game-winning goal of the season, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello helped out on two goals apiece.