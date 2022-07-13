IMPACT PLAYER
Andrew McCutchen
The Brewers' designated hitter was 2-for-4 with two RBI from his first-inning home run.
BY THE NUMBERS
2018 The most recent year there were multiple rain delays at Target Field.
2020 The last season Byron Buxton hit into a double play, something he just avoided twice Tuesday. He's hit 50 home runs in that time.
Twins
Milwaukee knocks around Twins for 6-3 victory at Target Field
In a game that saw three rain delays on a soggy evening in Minneapolis, the Brewers rewarded a large road fan base with a border battle victory.
