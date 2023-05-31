Impact player
Alex Bregman, Astros
Hit a soft fly ball for a solo home run, and a hard line-drive single for a second RBI.
By the numbers
2 Hits, both singles, in 20 at-bats as a Twin by Carlos Correa at Minute Maid Park, his former home stadium.
3 Walks issued by Joe Ryan, a season high.
17 Consecutive at-bats without a hit by Max Kepler, including 0-for-9 since returning from the injured list.
